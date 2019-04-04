UP Board results 2019: Class 10th, 12th results to be declared by UPMSP on this date at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board results declaration!

UP Board results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the board examination results for class 10th and 12th this month at upmsp.edu.in. Students who had appeared for the board exams this year can visit the official website as soon as the results have been declared to check their scores. While the class 10th board examination were conducted from February 7 to February 28; the class 12th board examinations took place between Feb 7 and March 2 across various centres in the state. According to media reports, students can expect their results to be declared by April 20 this year. For more details, students can visit the official website.

This year around 67 lakh students were registered to appear for the board examinations. The pass percentage of class 10th students last year was 75.16% while that of class 12th was 72.43%. The stats of this year are awaited.

UP Board results 2019: How to check class 10th, 12th results via SMS-

For UP Board Result 2019 10th via SMS-

SMS- UP10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

For UP Board Result 2019 12th via SMS-

SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

UP Board results 2019: How to check class 10th, 12th results on website-

Follow the below mentioned steps to know how to check results at upmsp.edu.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Result 2019 10th’ / ‘UP Board Result 2019 12th’

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

UP Board results 2019: More about Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)-

Established in 1921 at Allahabad (now Prayagraj), the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. It is since 1923 that the board is conducting UP Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12. Nearly 32 lakh candidates appear for UP Board examination for class 10th and 12th every year.