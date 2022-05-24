UP Board Result 2022: UP 12th Result 2022 is expected in June, find details here

As UPMSP commences the final processing of the result data, the wait for UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 may just end very soon. As per the official update, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha (UPMSP) completed the 3rd Phase of the Practical Exams for Class 12/intermediate students. The evaluation process or checking of answer sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 Theory Exams was already done by the board by the 19th May, which means that the board was in the final stages of processing the UP Board Result 2022 that is expected to complete in a weeks time.

UPMSP will be required to add the marks secured by students in the theory exams and the practical exams or internal assessment, as part of the processing of UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 to complete the final results tally. As the process would be time-consuming, it would take 7 to 10 days to complete the process and after completion, the final marks of each student’s practical and theory exam will be tallied before getting shared for final results.

The expected date of UP Board 10th Result 2022 and UP Board 12th Result 2022 have been doing the rounds but no specific date has been announced so far. As per the UPMSP officials, the UP Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 would be declared on the same time and day, which has been a trend for many years. The results will be made available to students online via the official website- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.