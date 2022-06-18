UP Board Result 2022 Releasing Today; Check How and Where to Download UP Class 10th 12th Result

UP Board Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is going to release UP Class 10th 12th Results today on upresults.nic.in. UP Board Class 10th Result will be declared at 2 PM while UP Board Class 12th Result will be declared at 4 PM. Students will be able to download UP Class 10th 12th Result from the official website – upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in, once released.

The board has officially announced the date and time yesterday. UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath had directed the UP Board Official to announce the results as soon as possible and also asked to inform the date and time of the results to the students and their parents.

A total of 51 Lakh students have applied for the said exams but only 47, 75, 749 students have appeared in the exam. UP Class 10th 12th Exams were held between March – April 2022 with 30% reduced syllabus. The board has directed the cheif head examiner and other examiners to give extra marks to the students for the questions asked from out of the syllabus. Students will be able to access their results on upresults.nic.in and results. upmsp.edu.in. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website and this page for latest updates.

Earlier, the results were expected to be released on 15 and 9 June 2022. However, the speculations were dismissed as fake news by the board.

How and Where to Download UP Class 10th 12th Result 2022?

1. Students are required to visit the official website of UPMSP.i.e. upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

2. Click on UP Class 10th Result 2022 or UP Class 12th Result 2022.

3. A login will be opened.

4. Now enter your roll number and date of birth.

5. Then, the result will be displayed on the screen.

6. Students can download their result and save it for future reference.