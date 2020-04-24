UP Board Result 2020: Evaluation delayed due to Coronavirus lockdown; here’s when results are expected

Reports had earlier stated that the UP Board class 10 result and UP Board class 12 result could be out sooner as the tentative date for evaluation to begin was April 25.

UP Board Result 2020: The UP Board has announced that UP Board result 2020 class 10 and UP Board result 2020 class 12 will be announced after the Coronavirus lockdown ends, as the evaluation is being hampered due to the COVID-19 outbreak in India, reports said.

As per a Jagran Josh report, the evaluation will begin only after the COVID-19 lockdown ends tentatively on May 3rd. Reports had earlier stated that the UP Board class 10 result and UP Board class 12 result could be out sooner as the tentative date for evaluation to begin was April 25, but the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPSMP) decided against it as the number of Coronavirus patients in the state has been on the rise.

What the earlier order said:

As per reports, UPSMP and state education department had been asked by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on April 17, to make arrangements for evaluation of UP Board class 10 and UP Board class 12 answer sheets by April 25. The order was issued to ensure that the UP Board Matriculation result 2020 and UP Board Intermediate result 2020 would be declared on time, but it was withdrawn as the number of Coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has been on the rise.

When will UP Board class 10 result 2020 and UP Board class 12 result 2020 be declared?

As the report further suggests that there are over three crore answer scripts to be evaluated this year, if the evaluation begins in the first week of May (assuming the Coronavirus lockdown ends), then the UP 10th result 2020 and UP 12th result 2020 can be expected a month after that — say, by mid-June, 2020.

When will UP Board compartment exams 2020 be held?

As the UP Board result 2020 have been delayed, and the fact that the compartment exam will be taken by the unsuccessful candidates, one can safely assume that the dates for UP Board class 10 compartment exam 2020, and UP Board class 12 compartment exam 2020 will only be declared after the UP Board result 2020 are announced.