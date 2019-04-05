UP Board result 2019: How to check 10th, 12th exam scores via SMS

UP board exam result 2019.

UP Board result 2019 date: The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh is all set to declare the board exam results of class 10th and 12th this month at upmsp.edu.in. Students who appeared for the same can visit the official website of the board along with other examination results websites to check their scores as soon as the results have been announced. The UP Board which is also known as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) had conducted the class 10th/High school board exams from February 7 to February 28, whereas the class 12/intermediate exams took place between February 7 and March 2, 2019 across various examination centres in the state. Various media reports suggested that the board exam results for the state of Uttar Pradesh can be declared by April 20.

Mentioned below are some of the details that candidates need to know in order to check their results.

UP Board result 2019: Where to check class 10th,12th results-

Students can visit any of the below-mentioned websites to check their board examination results:

1. upmsp.edu.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic.in

3. www.examresults.net

4. www.indiaresults.com

Also read| UP Board results 2019: Class 10th, 12th results to be declared by UPMSP on this date at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board result 2019: How to check class 10th, 12th results on the website-

Students can follow the below mentioned steps to check results at upmsp.edu.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Result 2019 10th’ / ‘UP Board Result 2019 12th’

Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

UP Board result 2019: How to check class 10th, 12th results via SMS-

To check UP Board Result 2019 class 10th via SMS-

SMS- UP10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

To check UP Board Result 2019 class 12th via SMS-

SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

UP Board results 2019: About Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)-

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was established in the year 1921 at Allahabad (now Prayagraj). It is also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. It was in 1923 when the board conducted its first UP Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12. Since then, nearly 32 lakh candidates appear for UP Board examination for class 10th and 12th every year.