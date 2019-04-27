UP Board result 2019: Class 12th results to be declared today at upmsp.edu.in | How to check scores

By: |
New Delhi | Published: April 27, 2019 5:45:34 AM

UP Board result, UP Board result 2019, upmsp.edu.in, UP Board result class 12th, UP Board result 12, board exam results, UP board exam results, Uttar Pradesh board exam, Uttar Pradesh results, up board result 2019 class 12 date and time, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, education newsUP Board result 2019: Class 12th board examination results to be declared at upmsp.edu.in.

UP board result 2019 Class 12: The wait is over for the UP Board students as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) board exam results for class 12th today at upmsp.edu.in.Students can visit the official website as soon as the results have been announced to check their Intermediate board exam scores. Not just class 12th, the board will also declare class 10th board exam results alongside the intermediate results. The results will be made public on April 27 at 12.30 PM. The board had conducted the class 12th board examination between February 7 and March 2, 2019, whereas the class 10th exams were conducted from February 7 to February 28 across various examination centers in the state. Check the details below to know more.

UP Board result 2019: How to check class 12th results on the website-

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check results at upmsp.edu.in

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Board at upmsp.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UP Board Result 2019 12th’
Step 3: Fill in all the necessary details
Step 4: Press submit
Step 5: Check your result and save a copy of the same for future

Also read| UP board result 2019 Class 10: UPMSP to declare High School scores today at upmsp.edu.in | Check details

UP board result 2019 Class 12: Where and when to check results-

Students can visit any of the below-mentioned websites to check their board examination results around 12.30 PM on April 27, 2019:

1. upmsp.edu.in
2. upmspresults.up.nic.in
3. www.examresults.net
4. www.indiaresults.com

UP Board result 2019: How to check class 12th results via SMS-

To check UP Board Result 2019 class 10th via SMS-
SMS- UP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

UP Board results 2019: About UPMSP-

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was established in the year 1921 at Allahabad (now Prayagraj). It is also known as the Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh. It was in 1923 when the board conducted its first UP Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12. Since then, nearly 32 lakh candidates appear for UP Board examination for class 10th and 12th every year.

