UP Board result 2019: Class 10, Class 12 result to be declared on April 27 at 12:30 PM



UP Board Result 2019 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced that the results for class 10 and class 12 examinations will be declared on April 27 at 12:30 pm.

It is being reported that the UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava was in the national capital to mull over a clause in connection with the result.

The UP Board has confirmed that Srivastava was ‘out of town’, however chose not to confirm the purpose of her visit, Indian Express Online has reported. Now that Srivastava is back, the result date has been declared.

It is being said that the state ministers are busy with the Lok Sabha elections and that the UP Board chairman and secretary will announce the results of both class 10 and class 12 examinations.

The results can be checked on these official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

READ ALSO | SBI recruitment 2019: State Bank of India offers over 8600 Junior Associates posts at sbi.co.in | Check details, apply now

How to check UP Board 10th, 12th results 2019

Students can check their result on the different mediums – computer, mobile and through SMS. In order to see the results for class 12 results, SMS ‘UP12roll number’ and send it to 56263 and if it is the class 10 results you wish to see, then type UP10roll number and send it to 56263.

On the website, these are the steps to check 2019 results of UP board exams

Step 1:Go to the official website

Step 2: Select on the link given for Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3: Key in the details

Step 4: Select on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Download the results and get a printout for future reference

More than 29 lakh students sat for the class 12 board exams with 31,95,603 students registering for the class 10 board exams in 2019.

The UP Board has revealed that because of strict anti-copying measures taken by the exam body, 6.5 lakh examinees chose to quit the exams midway with 403 students caught using unfair means, the IE report said.