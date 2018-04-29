UP Board class 10 result 2018 Updates: UPMSP High school results to be declared today at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Tune in to the official website of Uttar Pradesh board to check your result.

UP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the class 10th (highschool) and class 12th (intermediate) results today at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam earlier in the year can visit the official website of UPO board in order to check their results. The results are expectyed to be declared at 12:30 PM today. A total of 66,37,018 students registered for the Uttar Pradesh board examination this year. Out of the total lot, 36,55,691 appeared for the class 10th board examinations, while 29,81,327 students appeared for the 12th exams.

This year UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made sure that strict measures were used across all the board examinations centres in the state to prevent any cheating incident. After this announcement was made, it was recorded that a total of 1,80,826 students missed their board examinations.

UP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates:

11:16 PM: Stay tuned for the board examination results.

10:45 PM: Students can also check their UP Board results via SMS- all they need to do is to enter their 10 digit roll number <UP10ROLLNUMBER> and send it to 56263.

10:15 PM: The official website of Uttar Pradesh results currently shows the message ‘U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2018 Results likely to be announced on on 29 April 2018 at 01.30 PM onwards’

10:06 AM: The Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examination result will be declared today at 12:30 PM.

UP Board Result 2018 Class 10: Steps to check result-

Step 1. Visit the official website of UP board at upresults.nic.in

Step 2. Now click on the link that says Class 10 results and click on it

Step 3. The result page will open on you computer screens

Step 4. Now enter your details like enrolment number and name

Step 5. Press submit after which your result will appear on your computer screens

Step 6. Take a print out for the future reference