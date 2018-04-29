UP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: Class 12 result to be declared today at upresults.nic.in

UP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12 results will be declared at around 12:30 PM. (Source: official website)

UP Board Result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result of both Class 10 and Class 12 board examination on April 29 on its official websites – upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. While UPMSP Class 10 results will be out at 1:30 PM, the 12th class results will be declared at 12:30 PM. Once the results are out, the students will be able to check them on the above-mentioned websites. UP Board result 2018 examination for Class 10 concluded on February 22, while the last examination date for Class 12 was March 12. Since the exams started early from February 6, the results will also be out early, within 40-45 days of the last examination. The UP Board had reportedly introduced strict measures for the exams this year. The exam centres that include facilities like spacious rooms and electricity etc were selected. UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said, “We are happy that it was a copying-free examination and the answer sheets have been evaluated on time”. A total of 29,81,327 students had registered for class 12 exams this year.

Here are UP Board Result 2018 Class 12 LIVE Updates:

9.35 AM: This year, the UP Board Class 10th Examinations were held w.e.f February 6 till February 22, 2018, whereas Class 12th Examinations began on February 6 and ended on March 12.

9.30 AM: Students! Brace yourself, as the UPMSP will be declaring the results 2018 for Class 10th and 12th today on its official website, i.e. upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in.

Here is how to check UP Board Result 2018 Class 12:

1. Go to the official website – upresults.nic.in.

2. Look for a link that says Class 12 results and click on it.

3. A new window will open.

4. Enter details like enrolment number and name.

5. Submit and you will get the result.

6. Take a print out for the future reference.

About UP Board:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, commonly known as the UP Board conducts examinations for Class X and XII and is considered the highest board for high school and intermediate level examinations in Asia in terms of the number of students appearing every year. At present there are more than 22,000 secondary schools recognized by the board and it conducts the examinations and prepares results of nearly 64 lakh students.