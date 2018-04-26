UP Board Result 2018 date, time, official website; all you need to know

A total of 66.37 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the examination of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10.

UP Board Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad results for class 10 and 12 board exams will be declared on April 29. The students who have appeared for the examination will be able to check the results in the official websites – upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. A total of 66.37 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the examination of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10. Unfortunately, on the first day of the examination, 53,100 high school students remained absent. Strict surveillance was ordered by the Uttar Pradesh government in the examination halls which happened to be the main reason for the absence of the candidates.

UP Board Results 2018 Date:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad results for both class 10 and 12 board exams will be declared on April 29, i.e. Sunday. This year about 75% students who appeared for the exams were from neighbouring states, and some of them were even from foreign countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

UP Board Results 2018 Time:

Uttar Pradesh Board secretary Neena Srivastava has confirmed that the results will be announced at 12:30 pm. The reevaluation process has been over and the results are releasing on record time so that students can apply in different colleges, she said.

How to check UP Board Result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad – upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link which says UP Board Result 2018 Class 10 or UP Board 12th Result 2018.

Step 3: Enter the roll number allotted and click submit.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for future references.

UP Board Result: Steps to check the result on app

Step 1: Vist Google Play Store

Step 2: Download Board results 2018

Step 3: As many apps will appear, choose it as per the review

Step 4: After installing, pre-register with your registration number and roll number

Step 5: As soon as the result is announced, you will know the result through the app.

UP Board Result: How to check the results through mobile via SMS

SMS – UP10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

SMS – UP12ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263