UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: UPMSP to declare scores on April 29; list of websites to check

UP Board Result 2018 Class 12: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh is likely to release the result for UP Board class 12 examination 2018 on April 29 on the official websites- upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. As per a notice on the results portal, the UP Board will release Class 12th results on the website at around 12:30 pm. Once released, all those students who had appeared for these examinations can check their respective results on the aforementioned websites. In case of a heavy traffic, the students are advised to check their results on results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net. The candidates can also check the results through SMS and mobile apps. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad conducted class 12 exams from March 16 till April 21, 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Board will declare the Class 10 result on the same day at around 1:30 PM. The result will be available on the same websites. The students are advised to keep their hall tickets/admit card ready in order check their UP Board Class 12 Results 2018. After checking their result, the students can take a photocopy of the same.

Here is a full list of websites to check UP Board Class 12 Result 2018:

1. upmspresults.up.nic.in

2. upresults.nic.in

3. results.nic.in

4. indiaresults.com

5. examresults.net

This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students registered for the UP board exam which include 29,81,327 students appearing for class 12 exams. Candidates have to secure a minimum of 35 percent to pass Class 12 this year. Last year, the pass percentage was 82.5 %.

About Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP):

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is the apex school-level educational body that looks after the development, promotion, and regulation of school education in the state. The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh conducts the annual UP Board High School Exam for Class 10 students and UP Board Intermediate Exam for Class 12 students.