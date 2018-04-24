UP Board Result 2018 Class 10th, 12th: From date to time to official websites upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in, what the state board confirmed

UP Board result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 board examination on the official website upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in.

UP Board result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the results for class 10 and class 12 board examination on the official website upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in. The board will announce the marks on April 29 for both the classes. The Uttar Pradesh Board released a notification on the official website to confirm that the board is likely to announce the results on Sunday. The examination was conducted in February this year. The students can check the result once declared by logging on the official web portal. Full details about UP Board result 2018 are mentioned below:

Name of the board: UP Board result 2018

Name of the exam: Class 10 and class 12 board

Total number of students appeared: 66,37,018

Class 10: 36,55,691

Class 12: 29,81,327

UP Board result 2018 date and time

Both the results will be declared on April 29

Class 12 results: 12:30 pm

Class 10 results: 1:30 pm

UP Board result 2018: Where to check

• The students can log on to the official website – upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in – to check their results once declared.

• Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results at other private websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

UP Board result 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on to the official website – upresults.nic.in

Step 2) Click on ‘UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination – 2018 Results’ or ‘UP Board High School (Class X) Examination – 2017 Results’

Step 3) Enter your roll number along with your school code in the given field

Step 4) Click on submit

Step 5) Results will appear on the screens

Step 6) Download it, and take a print out for further reference

UP Board result 2018: Answer Copies of Toppers

• As per the report by NDTV, UPMSP will display the answer copies of topper of the exams this year

UP Board result 2017: Pass percentage

• Last year, the class 12 results were announced on June 9, 2017 along with the class 10 or high school examination scores.

• The overall pass percentage for Class 10 previous year was 81.18 and for Class 12 it was 82.62.