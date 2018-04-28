UP Board result 2018 Class 10: UPMSP to declare scores on April 29; list of websites to check

UP Board result 2018: Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 81.18 percent and the UP board exams were delayed and were declared on June 9. (PTI)

UP Board result 2018: The result of UPMSP Class 10 board examination is slated to be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 29 in the afternoon at 1:30 pm, UPMSP affirming the development. All those students who had appeared for the same will have to check the official websites of the UP Board – upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in once released. UPMSP or UP Board had held Class 10 examinations between February 6 and February 22 this year. Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was recorded at 81.18 percent and the UP board exams were delayed and were declared on June 9. This year, the results are being declared one month earlier than the last year.

This year, a total of 66.37 lakh students had registered to appear in the exams of which 36.55 lakh were from Class 10. The students are required to keep your admit cards handy in order to view scores. After checking the result, the students are advised to take out the copy of the result.

Here is the full list of websites to check UPMSP Result 2018:

1. upresults.nic.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic.in

3. examresults.net

4. indiaresults.com.

About the UPMSP:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh is the primary body which is entrusted the job of management, monitoring and development of school-level education in the state. The board conducts annual high school exam for class 10 students and the intermediate exam for Class 12 students of the state.