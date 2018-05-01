UP Board result 2018: 150 schools in state under scanner for dubious record of 0% result

The schools that have earned this dubious distinction are mostly situated in the districts that have been marked as ‘sensitive’. (Representative image)

In a news that may come as a shock to many, students of at least 150 schools spread across many districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh failed to clear their Class 10, 12 board examination this year. The schools that have earned this dubious distinction are mostly situated in the districts that have been marked as ‘sensitive’, Times of India reported. As soon as the news of the students failing the examination spread, the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) sought an explanation from the school heads.

The UP Board class 10 examination was conducted from February 6 to February 22 this year, while the class 12 papers were held between February 6 and March 12. The results were declared on April 29.

Neena Srivastava, Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) said the development could be a result of twin factors, and that the schools in question will be interrogated. “This year strict measures were adopted by the state government to check copying. Apart from it, there is a possibility of only a dozen or so students appearing from such schools so we will decide on the fate of all such educational institutes when the board will reopen,” she said as quoted by Times of India.

According to the record shared by the board, 0% Class 10 result was recorded in 98 schools, while the same was the case with the class 12 result in 52 schools. These schools include both governments as well as private ones.

Srivastava said that the board shall analyse the results and could seek an explanation from the principals of these schools if the report turns out negative. According to the report, out of a total of 75 districts in the state, 50 were declared ‘sensitive’ by UPSEB. Among these districts, Ghazipur has the most number of schools where the results of the students were declared to be unsuccessful. A total of 17 schools are located in the Ghazipur district.