UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases datesheet for classes 10th, 12th; exams to start from February 16

The Uttar Pradesh Board examination for grades 10th and 12th will begin from February 16, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has announced.

“Secondary Education Council Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj’s 2023 High School and Intermediate Board Examinations will be started from 16 February 2023,” Gulab Devi, Minister, Secondary Education, said.

According to an official statement, the UPMSP grade 10th and 12th board examination will be held in two shifts – from 8 am to 11:15 am and from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

As per the time table/datesheet released by the Secondary Education Board, the grade 10th examinations will end on March 3 while the grade 12th examinations will end on March 4.

The first paper for grade 10 will be of Hindi or Elementary Hindi and grade 12th students will have Hindi or Elementary Hindi or Military Sciences.

Furthermore, the secondary education minister said that preparations have been made to make the examinations cheating free. “Regular monitoring will be done at the time of examinations,” she added.

Earlier on January 6, the dates for grades 10th and 12th pre-board exams and practical exams were announced. The pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 and January 20 while the practical exams will be held in two phases — first from January 21 to 28, the next between January 29 and February 5.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th and 12th board examinations, 2023, will start on February 15 and end on March 10. The exams will start from 10.30 am.

As per an official release, sufficient gaps will be provided between the two examinations. The board has prepared the datesheet keeping in mind competitive examinations such as the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The datesheets have further been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date. Furthermore, the datesheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations.

With inputs from ANI