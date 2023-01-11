UP Board Exams 2023: Exams to begin from Feb 16! Here are some tips and tricks to ace your preparations

Uttar Pradesh Board high school and intermediate final exams will begin on February 16. They will be conducted in two shifts: one from 8 am to 11:15 am and the other from 2 pm to 5:30 pm.

The Board has also released the dates for the pre-board and practical examinations for Class 10 and 12th. The former will be held from January 16 to 20, while the latter from January 21 to 28. For the practical examinations, the sessions will be divided into two phases i.e. from January 21 to January 28, 2023, and from January 29 to February 5, 2023.

This year around 58 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10, 12 board exams in the state.

There are also various strategies that can help keep students engaged in their studies.

Revision more important than studying new topics

One of the most effective strategies that can help students improve their performance is by explaining the concepts to a friend. While doing so, you can also identify the points that you might not have thought of. This can help you clear your doubts.

Explain topic to friend for better understanding of concepts

One of the most effective strategies that can help students improve their academic performance is by having a timetable. This can help them set clear goals and keep track of their progress. Having a schedule helps keep them focused on their studies and prevents them from getting nervous about upcoming exams.

Keep your daily targets realistic

One of the most important factors that students should consider when it comes to setting goals is having a reasonable target. This will allow them to easily revise their entire course without missing any important tasks. Doing so will allow them to focus on their studies and avoid getting distracted. Take short breaks in between to rewind and plan small rewards to stay motivated. Another important strategy is to organize your preparation ahead of time so that you can remember the most crucial information.

Recall and summarize prepared portion in intervals

During the break, take a minute to review what you have learned. Write down a short summary of the topic that you have covered in your notes so that you can assess whether or not what you learned in the past has stuck in your brain. Having a record of what you have learned helps improve your recollection.

Solve multiple model papers

One of the most effective preparation tips for the UP Board 12th exam is to thoroughly study the previous years’ model papers. Doing so will allow students to know the level of difficulty that they will face in the exam. It will also help them solve various questions and get a deeper understanding of the marking scheme.