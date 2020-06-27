UP Board Exam 2020: After securing top rank, Anurag Malik aims to crack UPSC

Malik mentioned that he used to study for 12-14 hours in a day which was later increased to 18 hours. Image: IE

Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2020: Anurag Malik of Shri Ram SM Inter College, Baraut has emerged as the topper of UP Board Class 12th with 97 per cent marks. He has topped among 30 lakh students who appeared for UP Board Intermediate examination after scoring 485 marks out of 500. In an interview with the Indian Express, Malik said that he wants to become an IAS officer now.

Malik said he could achieve the first rank in the board examination due to his target driven plan to study. After he had secured first rank in the district when he was in Class 10, he focused on securing the same position for Class 12 boards. He now aspires to be an IAS officer and serve the nation. Malik said that he wants to bring change in the country and make the society more responsible and united.

Discussing the preparation of boards, Malik mentioned that he used to study for 12-14 hours in a day which was later increased to 18 hours. He would set a target and take a break only when that target (certain set of chapters) was completed. He studied Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Hindi and English in Class 12. He scored the highest marks, 99 out of 100, in Physics. Malik asserted that he got the highest marks in Physics because of his inclination towards the subject, even though he had given all the subjects equal time to study.

For those who will be appearing for exams next year, he said that students need to remain motivated and focussed throughout their preparations. This will help anyone clear the exams.

While Pranjal Singh secured the second rank with 96% marks, Uttkarsh Shukla got 94.80% marks to get the third rank in UP Board Class 12 exams.