UP board exam 2019: Yogi Adityanath effect! After crack down on cheating, massive dip seen in Class 10, 12 registrations

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

UP board exam 2019: There is a significant drop in the number of candidates who have registered themselves for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination scheduled for next year. The registrations for the board exams that ended August 20 saw 9 lakh fewer students enrolling for the 2019 exams. This, after the board examinations, saw a major difference in the number of students registering for the exam and those actually appearing for it.

According to a Times Of India report, only 56 lakh students have registered themselves for the exams that are to be conducted next year, down from around 66 lakh students who registered for the 2018 board examination in the year 2017. A total of 31.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examinations this year, whereas 24.9 lakh students enrolled for the Class 12 board examination.

The drastic fall in the number is largely attributed to the crackdown on cheating mafia undertaken by the Yogi Aditynath-led Uttar Pradesh government earlier this year, the report quoted a UPSEB official as saying. In addition to this, the official said, the fall in numbers could also be because of Aadhaar card being made mandatory.

“The crackdown on the copying mafia resulted in a large number of students dropping out this year,” Shiv Lal, the UPSEB additional secretary (administration), said. “Aadhaar being mandatory for registration has removed fake and multiple registrations.”

RP Mishra, state secretary, UP Secondary Education Teachers’ Association said that the process of online registration has kept a check on fake candidates. He added that the number of students from other states who write the exams with the help of the cheating mafia also appear to have come down this year.