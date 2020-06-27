UP Board 10th,12th Result 2020 Updates: UPMSP to declare matric, intermediate results today @ upmsp.edu.in

UP Board UPMSP Class 10, 12 results Updates

UP Board Class 10,12 Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to announce Class 10, 12 Board exam results today, Saturday, June 27. Exams were concluded in March, however, due to coronavirus lockdown, students had to wait for nearly three months for their results to be announced. While Class 10 results are scheduled to be out by 12 noon, Class 12 results is likely to be declared by 12.30 pm, reports said. Prayagraj headquartered UPMSP said that over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the UP Board Class 10, 12 exams this year. Students need at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and also overall to pass their respective exams. Candidates can check their results at these websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmspresults.up.nic.in at noon.

