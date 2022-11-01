UP Board class 10th sample paper 2022 out at upmsp.edu – details here

UP Board Class 10th sample paper 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the sample paper for the class 10. The students who are going to appear in the UP Board class 10th exam 2023 can download sample papers from the official website – upmsp.edu. It will help them to understand the syllabus and marking scheme.

The board has released the sample paper for various subjects including English, Hindi, Elementary Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer, Commerce, Agriculture, Home Science, Art (Drawing), Silaee, Sangeet (Gayan) and NCC. Also, the board has shared the model sample papers for various subjects such as Bangla, Marathi, Urdiya, Kannrda, Sindhi, Malayalam, English, Sanskrit, Nepali, Pali.

Also Read| Karnataka PGCET 2022: What is the deadline to correct your applications? All you need to know

It is expected that the board will soon release the sample papers for the remaining subjects of Class 10 and subjects of Classes 9, 11 and 12 and also will announce the exam date and time in the upcoming months.

UP Board Class 10 Sample Paper 2022-23: How to download?

Visit the official website – upmsp.edu.

Click on the notification link that reads ‘UP Board Class 10 Sample Paper 2022-23’ flashing on the homepage.

Then, it will take you to the new page, where you will be able to check the list of all sample papers.

UP Board Class 10 Sample Paper 2022-23 Download Direct Link

Also Read| IGNOU TEE December 2022 online application date extended, apply now before November 10, check how to apply

According to the latest data, around 58, 67, 329 students have registered themselves for UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2023. It is expected that around 31, 16, 458 students will appear for Class 10th exam and 27, 50, 871 candidates will appear in Class 12. Candidates can directly check UP Board Class 10 Sample Paper 2022-23 by clicking on the above link.