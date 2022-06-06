UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th Results 2022: When and where to check?

Uttar Pradesh Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2022: The results of the Class 10th and 12th examinations held by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) are expected to be released in the coming weeks. The students can check the official website of the Board at upmsp.edu. In addition to the website, the results of the state board will also be available on its official website.

Those who appeared in the state’s board examinations in 2022 can check their results by using the roll number and school code. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

According to media reports, the results are expected latest by the second week of June, though no official confirmation has been made regarding the same. UPMSP would be announcing the result for over 47 lakh candidates this year.

This year, the class 12 board exams were conducted between March 24 and April 12, 2022, and the class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 9, 2022. Both the examinations were conducted in two shifts. The first shift started at 8 am, while the second shift was conducted at 2 pm.

The board examinations were conducted in an offline mode. A total of 27,81,654 students appeared for the class 10 examination and 26,10,316 students appeared for the class 12 exam and 25,54,813 were promoted.

The UP Board has earlier announced that examiners were instructed to grant equal marks to all examinees for questions asked outside the syllabus in approximately seven key courses in Class 10 and a dozen topics in Class 12.

In 2021, the overall pass percentage calculated through the alternative evaluation scheme for class 10 was 99.53 percent and 99.56 percent for class 12.