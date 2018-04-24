UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2018: Board to release answer copies of toppers online? What we know so far

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the class 10 and class 12 board examination results on 29 April, 2018 at upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in(Website)

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the class 10 and class 12 board examination results on 29 April, 2018 at upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in. In order to maintain transparency in the assessment process, the UP education board has decided to exhibit the answer sheets of toppers on the sites of the UP Board and the education department, reported Hindustan Times. According to the report, answer copies of top 15 students will be displayed 10 days after the declaration of the results. The Board along with five other regional offices will remain closed for three days to prepare for the declaration of results. The Board will reopen after May 3, 2018 when the results of toppers will be displayed.

The decision was taken by Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma in a meeting with district inspectors of schools of the state. Dinesh Sharma said that such steps would encourage the students to work harder and will at the same time help the UP Board to better their evaluation process, as per HT. The deputy CM also directed the district inspectors to aid the toppers in finding decent colleges and felicitate them within a week from the date of announcement of results.

Central Board of Secondary Education is also known to upload model answer copies for students. More than 66,00,000 students have given the exams and are expected to login at the official website to check their results. The websites may face excessive traffic and slow down. In such cases, students are advised to check their results at indiaresults.com and examresults.net. Last year, UP Board results were declared on June 9.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2018: How to check UP Board result:

Step 1. Visit the official website upresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the result link

Step 3. Enter roll number or date of birth

Step 4. Submit necessary details

Step 5. Search for your results

Step 6. Take a print out of the same and keep it for future reference.