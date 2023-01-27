UP Board Class 10, Class 12 Exams 2023: UPMSP releases necessary tips for students

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the exam tips for the students who will be taking the Class 10 and 12 board examinations this year. These can be found on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.

In order to improve their performance, students should prepare a timetable, get their doubts cleared by the instructors, solve model papers, and ensure that they get the correct answers. The multiple-choice questions will be divided into two parts: a descriptive type and a multiple-choice question paper.

The subjects that are covered in Class 10 include English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Sciences. For Class 12, there are five subjects that are given: English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Hindi.

These released exam tips share insights about how to make a timetable, avoid overwriting, and keep notes. It also offers other subject wise suggestions, such as keeping difficult questions for later, solving easy ones first, and noting down important points.

To keep up with the latest updates about the examinations, students can also visit the E Gyan Ganga YouTube channel and the DIKSHA portal. The date sheet for the UP board examinations was released on January 17. Board has asked candidates to go through the model papers that are already there on the official website while preparing for the exam.

Over 58 lakh students have registered for the upcoming UP Board examinations that start on February 16. For Class 10, over 30 lakh candidates are expected to appear, while for Class 12, over 27 lakh students will take the exam. According to the schedule released by the board’s secretary, Divyakant Shukla, the examinations for Class 10 will be conducted in 13 working days and ends on March 3.