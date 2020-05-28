UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Important update about result declaration – check here

UP Board Class 10th, 12th results will be declared in June. (File Photo)

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date and Time: The evaluation of answer sheets for UP Board Class 10 and 12 is in the final stages and the result is likely to be declared in June. However, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to come out with a final date on which results would be declared. Nearly 56 lakh students had registered for UP Board exams this year.

Over 90 per cent of answer books have been evaluated and the entire process is likely to be completed by May 31, the UP Board told indianexpress.com. The evaluation and subsequent result declaration have been hampered due to the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 for prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Once declared, students can check their UP Board Class 10th, 12th results at the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

One need to score minimum per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the UP Board exam. In 2019, just over 70 per cent students had cleared the UP Board Class 12 exam, while the pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 80.7 per cent.

Earlier this week, Bihar Board declared the Class 10th matric results in which 80.59 per cent students passed. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has already declared Class 12 intermediate result in March.