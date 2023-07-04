scorecardresearch
UP Board Class 10, 12 exam scrutiny results 2023 to be released on July 6 at upmsp.edu.in

“The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023,” Dibyakant Shukla said in a tweet.

Written by FE Online
UP Board Class 10, 12 exam scrutiny results 2023
The results for class 10, 12 scrutiny examinations will be released on Thursday (July 6). (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 scrutiny results 2023. According to the official notification from the UP Board, the results for class 10, 12 scrutiny examinations will be released on Thursday (July 6). 

The announcement was made by UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Twitter. “The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023,” Dibyakant Shukla said in a tweet. However, students must note that no time has been specified. 

Once released, the candidates who appeared in the examinations will be able to check their 10th, and 12th scrutiny results on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad at upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2023: How to check

  • Go to the UP Board’s official website – at upmsp.edu.in
  • On the homepage, click on scrutiny result link (once active)
  • Enter the required details – Class 10 or 12 roll number and date of birth
  • Click on submit 
  • Your scrutiny result will appear on screen
  • Check the details and download the result for future reference
It may be noted that around 24,557 students appeared in the UP Board Class 10th and 12th scrutiny and exams. 

Earlier, on April 25, UP Board announced the class 10th and 12th results 2023. According to the data released by the board, a total of 75.52% of students passed the Class 12 examination and 89.78% of students passed the Class 10 examination. 

Students are advised to keep a close watch on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad for further information.

First published on: 04-07-2023 at 11:43 IST

