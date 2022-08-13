UP board announces dates for class 10th and 12th compartment exams – Check schedule and other details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the dates for Class 10th and 12th compartment exams. According to the dates announced by the board, the compartment exams will be held on August 27, 2022. Those students who want to improve their marks in any subjects of class 10th or 12th or have failed in any subjects can appear for the board exam. Importantly, those students who have failed in two or more subjects will be considered as failed and will not be able to appear for board exams improvement or compartment exams. The board had earlier released the Class 10th and 12th results on June 18, 2022.

Close to 17, 745 high school students, and 16,576 intermediate students are expected to appear for the compartment exams. Several media reports suggest that exams will be held in two shifts. While the class 10th exam will be held from 8 am to 11:15 am, class 12th exams will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm on the same day. Students are advised to reach their exam centres at least 45 minutes before the start of the exam.

Students will also be required to get their admit cards before the start of the exam. They are required to collect their admit card from the school or can also download the same from the official website of the board – upmsp.edu.in. Candidates may also note that any kind of camera, mobile, or another electronic item won’t be allowed in the exam hall.

A total of 51,92,689 students had registered for class 10th and 12th exams this year. Of them, nearly 47,75,749 appeared for the exam, while 4,16,940 students did not appear. Similarly, out of registered 24,11,035 students in Intermediate Class 12 appeared for the exam, 22,50,742 appeared for the exam, while 1,60,293 did not appear. The overall pass percentage of class 10 this year was 88.18%, while in class 12 it was 85.33%.