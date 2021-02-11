UP Board 2021 Exams: UPMSP witnesses dip in registrations; 56.03 lakh exam takers this year

UP Board recently announced the date sheet for the Class 10, 12 exams.

UP Board Exams 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad has witnessed a slight sip in registrations for high school (Class 10 ) and intermediate (Class 12) exams this year. A total of 56,03,813 students have enrolled combined for Class 10 and Class 12 exams as against 56,07,118 students last year.

UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday while announcing the dates for the exam said that a total of 29, 94, 312 candidates including 16,74,022 boys and 13,20,290 girls have registered for the class 10th exam. For Class 12th exams a total of 26, 09,501 candidates including 14,73,711 boys and 11,35,730 girls have registered.

The numbers have been dipping for the state board for the past two years. Around 57.95 lakh students had registered for the board exams, in 2019, while 66.39 lakh students enrolled in the preceding year.

UPMSP secretary Divyakant Shukla talking to IE said that strict measures undertaken by the board to avoid cheating or other malpractices during exams have resulted in lesser number of exam takers from outside the state. The student enrolment from the state, however, has remained the same, he added.

Around 5.35 lakh students skipped the UP Board exams in 2017 after a slew of measures were introduced by the government to conduct examinations in a fair manner.

UP Board recently announced the date sheet for the Class 10, 12 exams. The exam will commence on Aril 24 and end on May 12. The exams will start at 8 am and continue until 11.15 am. The second paper will start at 2 pm and continue till 5.15 pm. The syllabus has been shortened owing to schools remaining closed most part of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Divyakant Shukla further said that like other years there will be strict vigilance in the exam centres, CCTV cameras will be installed and live webcasting will be introduced at all centres. Strict COVID-19 norms also have to be maintained like maintaining social distance, wearing face covers and using hand sanitisers etc. The detailed guidelines will be issued shortly to all exam centres after discussion with board and administration officials.