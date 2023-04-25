UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: The UP Board is set to announce the results for Class 10th and 12th exams today at 1:30 PM. The exams were held between February 16 and March 4, with Class 10 concluding on March 3 and Class 12 on March 4. This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students, appeared for the exams. Upon release, students will be able to check their scores via the official website of the board- upmsp.edu.in.
The evaluation process was completed on April 1st. To view and download their scorecard, students must provide their roll number. Stay updated on the latest information related to the UP Board 10th/12th Result 2023 through the FE Education live blog.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates:
After the UPMSP Class 12 results are declared, students can initiate the application process for colleges and universities and start preparing for CUET 2023. While awaiting the official class 12 marksheet, it's advisable for students to keep the provisional marksheet (available on the website) easily accessible for admission purposes.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not provided any information on this matter as the answer sheets have not yet been evaluated. Despite the UP Board's desire to hold supplementary exams, it is possible that students will not have enough time to prepare for the UP Board 10th/12th supplementary exams. Students are advised to start preparing for the exams in advance if they anticipate taking a 10th/12th supplementary exam in a specific subject.
Due to the high number of students and parents checking the results simultaneously, the websites are anticipated to experience a heavy traffic load. For the UP Board 12th Result 2023, students may access the following alternative official websites:
According to the passing marks criteria set by the UPMSP, students are required to obtain a minimum of 35% marks in every subject. In the event of a student failing one or more exams, they will be eligible to appear for compartment exams. As per the latest data released by the state board, a total of 31,16,487 candidates appeared for the matric exams, while 27,69,258 students sat for the class 12 exams this year.
Visit Official Site of UP Board – upresults.nic.in
Click on UP Board 10th Result
Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details in the given fields
Cross-check all the details
Click on Submit Button
Your result will be displayed on the screen
Check all the details properly
Download PDF or take a printout for future reference
After the declaration of UP Board 10th/12th results, candidates can access their scores through various result web portals, including upmsp.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. Below are additional details:
