UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: UP Board to announce class 10th,12th results today

UPMSP UP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: UP Board to announce Class 10th and 12th exam results today at 1:30 PM. Exams held between Feb 16 and Mar 4 with 58.8M candidates. Check scores on upmsp.edu.in.

Written by syed wahab
Updated:
UP Board Result 2023 Live | UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live
UP Board to announce class 10, 12 results by April third week.
Go to Live Updates

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: The UP Board is set to announce the results for Class 10th and 12th exams today at 1:30 PM. The exams were held between February 16 and March 4, with Class 10 concluding on March 3 and Class 12 on March 4. This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students, appeared for the exams. Upon release, students will be able to check their scores via the official website of the board- upmsp.edu.in.

The evaluation process was completed on April 1st. To view and download their scorecard, students must provide their roll number. Stay updated on the latest information related to the UP Board 10th/12th Result 2023 through the FE Education live blog.

Also Read
Live Updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates:

11:20 (IST) 25 Apr 2023
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: What to do after result declaration?

After the UPMSP Class 12 results are declared, students can initiate the application process for colleges and universities and start preparing for CUET 2023. While awaiting the official class 12 marksheet, it's advisable for students to keep the provisional marksheet (available on the website) easily accessible for admission purposes.

11:14 (IST) 25 Apr 2023
Will supplementary exams be conducted by UPMSP for those who fail in 10th/12th?

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has not provided any information on this matter as the answer sheets have not yet been evaluated. Despite the UP Board's desire to hold supplementary exams, it is possible that students will not have enough time to prepare for the UP Board 10th/12th supplementary exams. Students are advised to start preparing for the exams in advance if they anticipate taking a 10th/12th supplementary exam in a specific subject.

11:06 (IST) 25 Apr 2023
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: alternate website to check result

Due to the high number of students and parents checking the results simultaneously, the websites are anticipated to experience a heavy traffic load. For the UP Board 12th Result 2023, students may access the following alternative official websites:

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

upresults.nic.in

11:04 (IST) 25 Apr 2023
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: What is passing marks criteria

According to the passing marks criteria set by the UPMSP, students are required to obtain a minimum of 35% marks in every subject. In the event of a student failing one or more exams, they will be eligible to appear for compartment exams. As per the latest data released by the state board, a total of 31,16,487 candidates appeared for the matric exams, while 27,69,258 students sat for the class 12 exams this year.

11:02 (IST) 25 Apr 2023
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Steps to check UP Board result 2023

Visit Official Site of UP Board – upresults.nic.in

Click on UP Board 10th Result

Submit your roll number or admit card number along with other details in the given fields

Cross-check all the details

Click on Submit Button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check all the details properly

Download PDF or take a printout for future reference

11:00 (IST) 25 Apr 2023
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Where to check

After the declaration of UP Board 10th/12th results, candidates can access their scores through various result web portals, including upmsp.nic.in and upresults.nic.in. Below are additional details:

Board Name: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad

Exam Name: Class 10th/12th Board Exams

Official Website: upmsp.nic.in

Result Website: upresults.nic.in

First published on: 25-04-2023 at 10:57 IST

