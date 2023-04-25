UPMSP UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live: The UP Board is set to announce the results for Class 10th and 12th exams today at 1:30 PM. The exams were held between February 16 and March 4, with Class 10 concluding on March 3 and Class 12 on March 4. This year, a total of 58,85,745 candidates, including 31,16,487 Class 10 students and 27,69,258 Class 12 students, appeared for the exams. Upon release, students will be able to check their scores via the official website of the board- upmsp.edu.in.

The evaluation process was completed on April 1st. To view and download their scorecard, students must provide their roll number. Stay updated on the latest information related to the UP Board 10th/12th Result 2023 through the FE Education live blog.

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: