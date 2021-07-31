UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: UP Board to announces Class 10th, 12th results today

UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 will be announced today at results.upmsp.edu.in. (PTI Photo)

UP Board UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: A day after the CBSE board classes results were released, the state education board of Uttar Pradesh, The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to release the result of Class 10th and Class 12th students today. Once the result has been released and uploaded on the internet, students will be able to check their results on the official website of the education board- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Director of Education, UPMSP Vinay Kumar Pandey in a letter issued to the state information department said that the Class 12th as well as Class 10th board exam result will be released today at about 3 PM in the afternoon. Pandey also requested the information department to publicise the development for the convenience of students and the general public.

Uttar Pradesh, which is the most populated state in the country, had registered a whopping 26 lakh students for Class 10th this year and over 29 lakh students for Class 12th board exams. Following the CBSE footsteps, the state education board of the state had also cancelled the board exams for both Class 12th and Class 10th students in the wake of a ferocious second wave of Coronavirus in the country. After rounds of discussion to decide the criteria for evaluating students, the state government finally devised evaluation criteria under which students of Class 12th will be evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 10th, Class 11th and pre-board exams of Class 12th. The respective components apportioned to Class 10th, Class 11th and pre-board Class 12th performance were 50:40:10 respectively.

Here are the latest, verified updates of UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Result 2021: