UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: Here’s everything about evaluation pattern, how and where to check scores

UP Board Class 10 /12 results 2021 to be declared by July end

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date and Time: Uttar Pradesh Shiksha Parishad will announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 shortly. Over 56 lakh students of Uttar Pradesh are awaiting results. The number of Class 10 students who had registered for 2021 board exams is 29,94,312 and the number of Class 12 students is 26,09,501. Exams will be held in the second week of May and continue till the end of the months in two shifts but were later canceled due to the Covid rising cases.

The practical examinations were conducted between February 3 and February 22, 2021.

UP Board Results: Where to check scores

UPMSP will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official websites – results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

The UP Board Class 10 results are expected this week and the 12th results by the end of July. While there is no official update on the exact date and time, the deadline for the declaration of board exam results is July 31, as per a Supreme Court order.

In June, state deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has assured that the mark sheet will be released in July and had asked higher education institutes to conduct admissions in a fair and transparent manner. In a meeting with officials in June, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that no merit list would be declared this year for board exams.

UP Board Results: Evaluation pattern

For Class 10, the board will apply a 50:50 formula. 50 per cent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 pre-board exams.

For the students of Class 12, the UP board result will be derived on the basis of 50:40:10 formula. While 50 per cent marks secured in Class 10 will be considered, 40 per cent of the Class 12 marks will be derived from Class 11’s annual examination or half-yearly examination and the remaining 10 per cent marks scored in Class 12 pre-board exams will be taken into consideration.