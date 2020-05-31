UP Board 10th, 12th exams: When will results be announced? Important update by UPMSP

As on May 30, 2020, more than 99 per cent of the board examination answer sheets have been evaluated by the UPMSP. (Representative image)

UP Board 10th, 12th Result News: There’s good news for the students of class 10th, and 12th of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). The wait for board result is likely to get over by June end. As on May 30, 2020, more than 99 per cent of the board examination answer sheets have been evaluated by the UPMSP.

According to a report published by indianexpress.com, the answer sheets of all zones have been evaluated completely except eight districts in the state. Out of these eight districts, seven are in the red zone and one in the orange zone. The red zones districts are- Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Meerut, Bareilly, and Varanasi. The orange zone district is Basti.

The evaluation process in the districts falling under red zones was commenced on May 19,2020 while in the other zones i.e. orange and green, the process started from May 12, 2020, and May 05, 2020 respectively.

The report further added that the entire evaluation of answer sheets of both the classes under UPMSP will be done by May 31, 2020. After completion of the evaluation process, the UPMSP will take rest of the time to process the result carefully.

The result is expected to be released by June-end. Students who had appeared in the examination, can check their results by visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in. Apart from this link, the result can also be checked by visiting other websites like- upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

More than 56 lakh students had appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad board examinations this year.

How to check UP Board result:

After visiting the above-mentioned websites, the students need to provide their roll number, name, other details.

A minimum of 35 per cent marks is required in each subject for a candidate to pass the exam.