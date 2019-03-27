UP BEd JEE 2019: Exam dates postponed, check fresh dates here

By: | Published: March 27, 2019 10:42 PM

The entrance exam was earlier scheduled to be held on April 11.

bed jee 2019, bed jee full form, bed jee syllabus, bed jee admit cardThe exam will be conducted in two shifts.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) has been postponed due to upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The entrance exam that was scheduled to be held on April 11 will now be conducted on April 15.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts. While the first exam will be held on from 9 am to 12 noon, the second exam of the day will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The first exam will have general knowledge and language each having 100 marks and consisting of 50 questions each. During the second exam, candidates will have to take a general aptitude test and a subject of specialisation. Here too, every topic will consist of 50 questions for 100 marks each.

Please note that while every question will be of two marks, one-third marks would be deducted for every wrong answer.

The exam will be conducted by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly. Those who clear the exam will be selected for a seat in BEd programme in any of the colleges run by the state.

