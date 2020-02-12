UP BEd Admission 2020: Online registration to begin today – check details

All exam centres will have CCTV cameras equipped with Wifi.

UP BEd Admission 2020: The Lucknow University is all set to organise the Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE entrance exam soon. For this, the university will upload online application form on its official website lkouniv.ac.in today at 4 pm. Those looking to apply may note that the last date to do so online is March 6. Candidates, however, may submit their form along with late fee till March 11.

This time there are around 2,00,000 seats that are expected to be filled. The exam will be held in 15 cities in two shifts. The exam will have two papers. All exam centres will have CCTV cameras equipped with Wifi. The university is conducting this exam for the sixth time.

For general candidates, the exam fee is Rs 1,500, while for SC-ST candidates, the fee is Rs 750. Candidates from other states are required to submit a fee of Rs 1,500 to apply for UP BEd exam. Candidates depositing late fee will have to pay Rs 2,000 in case of General or OBC category and Rs 1,000 in case of SC/ST category.

Here’s how candidates may apply:

1. Candidates may first visit the official website lkouniv.ac.

2. After reaching the home page, candidates may click on the link – Admissions.

3. A link showing ‘JEE Bed 2020-22’ will appear on the screen.

4. Candidates may click on the link.

5. After this, they may click on the link ‘general guidelines and Online form submission’.

6. A form will appear.

7. Now, they may fill up the required details.

8. After the process is done, they may take out a printout for future use.

While the exam will be held on April 8, results will be announced by May 11. The university will also start counselling from June 1 which will go on for a month. The new session will start on July 1. Colleges can give direct admissions till July 10, after which no entry will be allowed.

For more details, candidates may log on to lkouniv.ac.