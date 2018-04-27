UP B.Ed result 2018: Lucknow University declares scores at upbed.nic.in; here’s how to check

UP B.Ed result 2018: The University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has announced the results of the B.Ed joint entrance exam (JEE) 2018 results on the official website upbed.nic.in today. (Website)

UP B.Ed result 2018: The University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh has announced the results of the B.Ed joint entrance exam (JEE) 2018 results on the official website upbed.nic.in today. The candidates who had appeared for the same can now visit the official website to check the results. UP B.Ed JEE was conducted on 11 April 2018. This exam was conducted for the candidates to get admission into the Bachelor of Education course. More details are as follows:

Name of the board: University of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Name exam: B.Ed joint entrance exam (JEE) 2018

Official website: upbed.nic.in

UP B.Ed result 2018: How to check

Here’s how those who appeared for the UP B.Ed 2018 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) can check their results:

Step 1) Log on to the official website of the Lucknow University – upbed.nic.in.

Step 2) Click on ‘Entrance Result’ at the top of the page.

Step 3) A new webpage will appear.

Step 4) Enter the roll number and registration number in the provided field.

Step 5) Enter all the details.

Step 6) Hit ‘Submit’.

Step 7) Candidate’s results will appear on the page.

Step 8) Take a printout or download for future reference.

Meanwhile, the results for Class 10, 12 of Uttar Pradesh Board examinations are scheduled to be released April 29, Sunday. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), also known as Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, has informed that the results are likely to release this week of April. The results will be declared on the official website – upmsp.edu.in. The results will also be made available at upmspresults.up.nic.in and upresults.nic.in once they are released by the board. The UP 10th Board exams were conducted from 6 February – 22 February 2018 and The UP Board 12th exams were conducted from 6 February – 12 March 2018.

