UP B.Ed. Counselling Date 2022 Out: First round for seat allotment to be started from Sept 30 onwards

Finally! The wait is over. The schedule for UP Bed Counselling has been released. The candidates who have qualified the UP B.Ed. JEE 2022-24 merit list are eligible to register themselves for the counselling process.

According to the counselling dates, the first round for seat allotment is to be conducted by Mahatma Jyoti Bhai Phule University, Bareilly from 30 September to 31 October. The pool counseling process is scheduled to be held between November 7 to 15 and the direct counselling process between November 21 to 25. The details of the exam centres to be allotted in due course of time.

Only those candidates will be able to participate in the couselling process who were allotted rank in the merit list of B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam. The candidates are advised to submit their applications along with the application fee. Otherwise, their applications will not be considered for further allotment process.

The candidates will have to submit their preference of college while submitting their application forms. The candidates have been advised to keep their documents handy including B.Ed. JEE Marksheet, UP B.Ed. JEE Counselling Letter, Education Certificate, Voter Id, Caste Certificate, Character Certificate, Annual Income certificate, residence certificate etc.

This year, Bachelor of Education Admission Test 2022 ( Joint Entrance Exam B.Ed. 2022), Uttar Pradesh was conducted on July 6 at 1400 exam centers of 75 districts. The results for the same were uploaded on June 25 and the final results were announced on August 5.

According to the data, this year, around 6, 67, 463 candidates applied for the Bachelor of Education Admission Test 2022 ( Joint Entrance Exam B.Ed. 2022) out of which 6, 15, 021 candidates have qualified. The notification for the same was released on April 15.