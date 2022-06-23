UOLO names ex-Ola Amit Ranjan as head of product

Ed-tech firm UOLO, that connect schools, parents, and students has announced the appointment of Amit Ranjan, as its product head. Ranjan, who has a track record of driving business growth and product development, joins UOLO, bringing his strong vision to transform the brand’s personality, as well as developing team-building strategies and overseeing product development operations.

“We had always focused on creating new distribution channels in the ed-tech sector that could make high-quality yet low-cost offerings available and accessible to schools and parents—a burning need in the Indian education sector. Ranjan’s experience in building super-apps for Grab and Careem, and in the B2B space at Unicommerce, makes him an ideal choice to head Product at UOLO. His expertise in product management will play a critical role in strengthening and growing the company’s offerings. He will lead the product team to increase our products’ efficiency and drive user engagement effectively,” Pallav Pandey, co-founder, and CEO, UOLO, said.

In his new role, Ranjan will lead the product tech development and strategy, focus on increasing teachers’ efficiency, while also maintaining parents’ and learners’ aspirations and engagement. With extensive experience in the product management field, Ranjan has been associated with companies like Ola, Careem, Unicommerce, and Housing.com.

“Our mission is to offer scalable learning experiences with measurable results via democratized solutions. Another focus would be to collaborate with over 50,000 schools and reach about 20 million students to build an active online community,” Ranjan said.

Founded in September 2020, UOLO works with K-12 schools to make ed-tech affordable for schools and parents.

Read also: GradRight launches GradPRIDE, scholarship for LGBTQIA+ students, to aid higher education abroad