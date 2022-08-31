UOLO appoints Abhishek Bhatnagar as VP learning

B2B ed-tech platformm, UOLO has appointed Abhishek Bhatnagar as its vice-president of learning with the aim to take education to the masses. According to the official statement, Bhatnagar will lead the UOLO team to create innovative learning products and incorporate ed-tech concepts into the school education system.

“UOLO works with K12 schools to bring technology-based learning programmes. We believe pedagogy and technology must come together to deliver scalable learning experiences that generate measurable outcomes. With his engineering degree from IIT and extensive training in education at XSEED, Lead, and UCL, Abhishek brings the perfect blend of technology and education to lead the learning at UOLO,” Pallav Pandey, CEO, co-founder, UOLO, said.

The statement further mentioned that Bhatnagar will shoulder responsibilities such as AVP at Lead School, product manager at XSEED Education, senior manager, education at CARE India, among others.

As per the statement, Bhatnagar is an Engineer from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and holds a master’s degree in educational planning, economics, and international development from UCL, London. The statement further mentioned that Bhatnagar previously has worked for organisations such as Lead, XSEED, CARE India, and the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership. He has over 10 years of experience in creating, managing and evaluating education interventions, the statement noted.

“The education system will witness a new chapter in learning processes with the unique learning offerings of UOLO. I will be a part of this process and make a meaningful contribution to equipping the students with modern ed-tech solutions,” Bhatnagar said.

