UOLO appoints ex-Amazon Anshu Sharma as CTO

Edtech platform UOLO has appointed Anshu Sharma as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), as per an official statement. In his new role, Sharma will be leading the engineering team at Uolo to build a scalable platform for K-12 schools.

Prior to this Sharma worked in Amazon. He has been associated with organizations such as hCentive and Agnity, the statement said.

“Uolo’s aspiration to serve 50,000 schools and 20 million students by FY March 2025 requires a robust technology platform that can handle commensurate concurrent traffic and scale. Anshu has experience building scalable systems at Amazon and Times Internet. He shares our team’s mission of transforming the K12 education system and came out as an ideal choice for the CTO role,” Pallav Pandey, co-founder, CEO, UOLO, said.

“UOLO onboards Anshu Sharma as it aims to serve over 50,000 schools and 20 million students by the end of FY 2025” it said.

