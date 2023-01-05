scorecardresearch
Uolo announces acquisition of Tekie, a coding platform for schools

The acquisition aims to empower school students with tech learning opportunities.

The coding programme is run in the schools.

Edtech platform UOLO has announced the acquisition of Tekie, a platform for coding skills for students, for an undisclosed amount, as per an official statement. Furthermore, the acquisition aims to empower school students with tech learning opportunities. 

“Uolo will introduce the Tekie programme in schools that are already using its school management platform,”  Pallav Pandey, co-founder, CEO, Uolo said.

According to the statement, Tekie utilises technology to expand on principles by introducing HTML, Java, and Python programming. The coding programme is run in the schools. “This acquisition is in line with Uolo’s vision to take EdTech to masses in partnership with K-12 schools,” it said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 09:45:00 am