Unstop raises $5 million from Mynavi and Coursera in its first funding round

Unstop, a community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, has raised $5 million in its first funding round, an official release said. The round was led by Mynavi, Japan’s job board and HRTech firm.

As per the release, Coursera, an online learning platform with operations in India also provided funding. The investment round also included participation from Venture Catalysts and 9Unicorns, and Pankaj Bansal through his fund Caret Capital.

Backed by the vision of skills-based education, Unstop aims to ensure companies find the right talent through engagements that focus on testing students’ real-life skills. Unstop strives to democratise hiring by recruiting the right talent globally rather than from a select list of institutes.

The platform has a user base of six million students and early talent from over 20,000 colleges attracting nearly two million monthly active users, the release said. It has more than 800 brands such as Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance, TATA Sons, HUL, Reckitt, Accenture, EY, Infosys, and Wipro, as well as other top recruiters working to engage and hire from this community, it claimed.

With investors and strategic partners coming on board from varying domains and geographies, Ankit Aggarwal, founder, Unstop expects to grow the company’s global presence. He further aims to create a pool of qualified talent with proven employability skills and access to diverse opportunities.

This investment will help Unstop create a future where brands can match their skills requirements while engaging and recruiting talent across domains, such as engineering, MBA, arts, science, commerce, and more, the release said,

“Mynavi is dedicated to addressing challenges in India, investing in start-ups for HR and education. Supporting Unstop can make our vision a reality, to work towards bridging skill gaps for freshers and professionals,” Hidekazu Ito, managing director, Mynavi Solution India, said.

Furthermore, Apurva Shah, VP, Corporate Strategy and Financial Planning, Coursera, added that this partnership is committed to empowering learners, and through this investment, the company aim to expand opportunities for students, helping them unlock their true potential and access diverse career pathways.”