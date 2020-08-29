Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Students of these classes may visit their schools, but conditions apply

Certain academic activities have been permitted from September 21.

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday released new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside containment zones. It said that after extensive consultation with States and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30.

However, certain academic activities have been permitted from September 21. In a detailed notification, the ministry said that students of class 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones for taking guidance from their teachers. However, this would be on a voluntary basis and written consent of their parents/guardians would be necessary.

It also said that the States and Union Territory may permit upto 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ tele-counselling and related work from September 21. Higher Education Institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works may also be allowed to function from September 21.

“Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), Short term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments. National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted,” the MHA said.