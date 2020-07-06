Unlock 2.0: MHA allows holding of university exams as per UGC guidelines and health ministry SoPs, says report

Unlock 2.0: The final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per UGC Guidelines.
Unlock 2.0: The Ministry of Home Affairs in a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary on Monday permitted conduct of exams by universities and institutions, reported ANI.
The final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per UGC Guidelines and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) approved by Union Ministry of Health, the report quoted Ministry of Home Affairs as saying.
Further details awaited.
