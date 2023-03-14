UNIVO scales by 2x in last 2 quarters , ramps up hiring efforts

UNIVO, an India-based online education provider, has doubled its employee count In the last two quarters, and plans to continue expanding its workforce by hiring for various positions throughout the organisation, according to an official release.

UNIVO claims that it is enhancing the employability in India by democratising access to affordable and accessible online higher education degrees from institutions around the globe. UNIVO enables all partner universities to take their programmes online and offer online learning experiences to learners, it said.

“UNIVO is growing at an exponential pace on the back of universities and learners trusting our platform for online higher education. At this stage, hiring exceptional leaders and professionals across sales and support functions is our top priority alongside upskilling the existing workforce,” Abhishek Ajmera, chief sales, marketing officer, UNIVO Education, said.

UNIVO is seeking professionals who can assist in developing versatile and adaptable teams that can navigate the constantly changing landscape of the education sector, the release mentioned. Furthermore, the ed-tech platform has implemented various measures to acknowledge and incentivise skilled individuals while fostering a work environment that promotes career growth for its employees, the release added.