scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

UNIVO scales by 2x in last 2 quarters , ramps up hiring efforts

UNIVO claims that it is enhancing the employability in India by democratising access to affordable and accessible online higher education degrees from institutions around the globe.

Written by FE Education
UNIVO enables all partner universities to take their programmes online.
UNIVO enables all partner universities to take their programmes online.

UNIVO, an India-based online education provider, has doubled its employee count In the last two quarters, and plans to continue expanding its workforce by hiring for various positions throughout the organisation, according to an official release.

UNIVO claims that it is enhancing the employability in India by democratising access to affordable and accessible online higher education degrees from institutions around the globe. UNIVO enables all partner universities to take their programmes online and offer online learning experiences to learners, it said.  

“UNIVO is growing at an exponential pace on the back of universities and learners trusting our platform for online higher education. At this stage, hiring exceptional leaders and professionals across sales and support functions is our top priority alongside upskilling the existing workforce,” Abhishek Ajmera, chief sales, marketing officer, UNIVO Education, said.

Also Read

UNIVO is seeking professionals who can assist in developing versatile and adaptable teams that can navigate the constantly changing landscape of the education sector, the release mentioned. Furthermore, the ed-tech platform has implemented various measures to acknowledge and incentivise skilled individuals while fostering a work environment that promotes career growth for its employees, the release added.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 14-03-2023 at 17:43 IST

Stock Market