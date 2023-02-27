scorecardresearch
UNIVO partners with Sardar Patel University to enable online certification programmes

The short and mid-term certificate courses will be designed with focus on career aspirations and needs of undergraduate and postgraduate learners, the release mentioned.

UNIVO, an online programme management company, has partnered with Sardar Patel University of Gujarat. The collaboration aims to offer upskilling certification programs for learners, according to an official release. 

Furthermore, the courses aim to equip learners with their desired skills and enhance their readiness for high-ranking positions in the corporate world, as per the release, “UNIVO provides expertise in this segment which aims to help us in delivering our programmes to a larger audience. Undergraduate and postgraduate students stand to benefit from these programmes immensely,” Niranjan P. Patel, vice chancellor, Sardar Patel University, said.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 13:49 IST