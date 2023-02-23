scorecardresearch
UNIVO collaborates with KARE to provide online programmes

The UNIVO-Kalasalingam collaboration aims to provide accessible, quality higher education through full-fledged online programmes for learners

Written by FE Education
The courses include undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes.

UNIVO, a programme management company, has partnered with Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education (KARE) of Tamil Nadu to provide accessible, quality higher education through full-fledged online degree programs for learners located in cities and remote locations across India.

As per an official statement, the courses include undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in Business Administration, Commerce, Arts and Technology. The association will cater to undergraduates, postgraduates and working professionals who wish to pursue higher education. 

“This association with UNIVO will enable us to present our UG and PG programmes to remotely located students and push the bar higher for their careers,” S.Shasi Anand, vice president,  Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education said.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 13:00 IST