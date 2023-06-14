UNIVO appoints Siddharth Banerjee as its CEO.

Siddharth Banerjee, a professional with over 23 years of experience, has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) and board member of UNIVO, an online programme management company. In his new role, Siddharth will spearhead the company’s journey towards growth and ensure that UNIVO remains the preferred partner for its customers. Drawing on his expertise in the consumer and technology sectors, Siddharth Banerjee will drive UNIVO’s innovation and expansion in the dynamic landscape of online higher education, according to an official release.

Siddharth Banerjee, a professional with over 23 years of experience has held key leadership positions in renowned global organisations such as Unilever, Vodafone, and Facebook (now Meta), leaving a profound impact on their growth and digital transformation journeys. Before joining UNIVO, Siddharth served as the managing director and senior vice president of Pearson India and Asia, the release mentioned.

“The ecosystem of online learning is continuously evolving through transformation and UNIVO is at the forefront of this revolution. I look forward to helping shape the future of online learning and making a meaningful impact on learners worldwide,” Banerjee said. “Siddharth’s extensive knowledge of building business in emerging markets and his track record of enabling digital transformation will undoubtedly propel UNIVO to new levels of success. With his leadership, we are confident that UNIVO will continue to empower learners through transformed learning experience and become the most preferred online program management company partner for universities worldwide,” Management of UNIVO, stated.