UNIVO appoints Abhishek Ajmera as chief sales and marketing officer

Online education service provider, UNIVO has announced the appointment of Abhishek Ajmera as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. The appointment aims to cement UNIVO’s leadership position in the segment and drive growth.

“Working with a fast-paced and agile brand such as UNIVO is a great prospect for me. Right from the outset, I have my focus set on establishing the company as the preferred partner for institutions looking to expand their footprints in the online education space. There is hyper growth on the horizon for UNIVO, and I look forward to being at the forefront of several of these wins,” said Abhishek Ajmera, chief sales and marketing officer, UNIVO, said.

According to an official release, Ajmera is a stalwart in the edtech and consumer internet space and comes with an established expertise of identifying new markets and expanding business across geographies for leading companies such as InfoEdge, MagicBricks , Aspiring Minds and Online Manipal.

Speaking on the appointment UNIVO spokesperson said, “Ajmera’s rich experience and sharp focus on growth will act as a catalyst to scale up UNIVO and be the ‘OPM of choice’ for universities worldwide.”

