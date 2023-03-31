scorecardresearch
UNIVO, an online education platform appoints Lalit Pruthi as its CFO

Purthi is a chartered accountant, he has been associated with several distinguished organisations, such as Grant Thornton, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Nykaa Fashion.

Written by FE Education
UNIVO, an online education provider, has appointed Lalit Pruthi as its chief financial officer, Lalit will be responsible to strengthen the financial governance and enhance the internal processes to enable the high growth aspirations of the company, according to an official release.

Purthi is a chartered accountant, he has been associated with several distinguished organisations, such as Grant Thornton, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Nykaa Fashion. He joins UNIVO after his most recent stint at Nykaa Fashion as CFO designate, the statement mentioned. The seasoned professional comes with more than 21 years of experience in Finance with over a decade of being in senior leadership positions across different geographies within India, it added.

“The objective of democratising higher education is super exciting and noble at the same time. I plan to focus all my energies and experience to build and enable a robust financial governance framework to deliver profitable and sustainable growth objectives. I look forward to working closely with the UNIVO team & collectively achieving our goals,” Pruthi, said.

First published on: 31-03-2023 at 10:34 IST

