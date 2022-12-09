University VCs to be called ‘kulgurus’ replacing ‘kulpatis’, directs MP Governor

University vice chancellors in Madhya Pradesh to be called ‘Kulgurus’ as a replacement of the current term ‘Kulpatis’, as per directions issued by Governor Mangubhai Patel, an official statement said.

Furthermore, the directive was issued while Patel was addressing the 100th meeting of the University Coordination Committee at the Sandipani auditorium of Raj Bhavan here during the day, the official said.

“Besides, the governor called upon all private and government universities to run employment-oriented courses and impart and maintain high standards of education,” the official informed.

According to Patel, all universities should adopt five villages every year and run programmes focusing on health, cleanliness and community service there.

MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and top department officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Shailendra Singh, Commissioner Karmaveer Sharma as well as DP Ahuja, Secretary to Governor, finance commissioner Janeshwar Patil and vice chancellors of all universities took part in the meeting.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Plaksha University signs MoU with IISER Mohali to exchange information and resources

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn