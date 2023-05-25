University students to now act as ambassadors to promote NEP 2020, nominations open till June 6

Nearly 300 students at the higher education level will now act as ambassadors for the promotion and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited nominations from institutes under its new initiative NEP SAARTHI. Three students from select institutes will be considered for the position recommended by Vice Chancellors, Principals, and Directors of Higher Education Institutes (HEI). These students can be enroled in any course and will be selected based on their communication skills, leadership qualities, and dedication.

The nominations for NEP SAARTHI from HEIs can be sent to Manju Singh, joint secretary, NEP, UGC by June 6, 2023. HEIs are expected to submit a brief write up justifying their nominations. The commission has released a guideline on the roles, responsibilities and eligibility for the same.

According to the guideline, students at the higher education level pursuing certificate or diploma and undergraduate or postgraduate degrees are eligible to become a part of UGC’s initiative to implement NEP. They will be awarded a certificate of recognition for their participation and will get the opportunity to publish an article in the UGC newsletter, among other things.

Furthermore, these students will be entrusted with the responsibility to organise awareness drives regarding the latest NEP initiatives, connect with student groups, administer communication among stakeholders, initiate related competitions, nukkads, and debates, and set-up a NEP help desks at college fests.

Meanwhile, the names for the selected NEP SAARTHIs will be announced by UGC in July, 2023 and their orientation will begin in June, 2023 in a hybrid mode. Earlier this month, UGC launched UTSAH – a dedicated portal to monitor the implementation of the new education policy.

